HUL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,597.00 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,343.00
|14,896.00
|13,223.00
|Other Operating Income
|254.00
|248.00
|216.00
|Total Income From Operations
|15,597.00
|15,144.00
|13,439.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,000.00
|5,436.00
|4,023.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,742.00
|3,100.00
|2,335.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|366.00
|-339.00
|55.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|722.00
|758.00
|692.00
|Depreciation
|293.00
|272.00
|272.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,209.00
|1,053.00
|1,193.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,864.00
|1,657.00
|1,732.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,401.00
|3,207.00
|3,137.00
|Other Income
|110.00
|109.00
|60.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,511.00
|3,316.00
|3,197.00
|Interest
|29.00
|28.00
|27.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,482.00
|3,288.00
|3,170.00
|Exceptional Items
|-103.00
|-29.00
|-67.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,379.00
|3,259.00
|3,103.00
|Tax
|898.00
|589.00
|803.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,481.00
|2,670.00
|2,300.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,481.00
|2,670.00
|2,300.00
|Minority Interest
|-7.00
|-5.00
|-3.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,474.00
|2,665.00
|2,297.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.53
|11.35
|9.78
|Diluted EPS
|10.53
|11.35
|9.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.53
|11.36
|9.78
|Diluted EPS
|10.53
|11.35
|9.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited