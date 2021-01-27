HUL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12,181.00 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,181.00 crore in December 2020 up 20.57% from Rs. 10,103.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,937.00 crore in December 2020 up 19.05% from Rs. 1,627.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,017.00 crore in December 2020 up 14.54% from Rs. 2,634.00 crore in December 2019.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.51 in December 2019.

HUL shares closed at 2,398.90 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and 16.38% over the last 12 months.