HUL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,103.00 crore, up 2.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,103.00 crore in December 2019 up 2.66% from Rs. 9,841.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,627.00 crore in December 2019 up 12.99% from Rs. 1,440.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,634.00 crore in December 2019 up 21.61% from Rs. 2,166.00 crore in December 2018.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.65 in December 2018.

HUL shares closed at 2,178.95 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.14% returns over the last 6 months and 20.88% over the last 12 months.