Huhtamaki PPL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 685.90 crore, up 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 685.90 crore in September 2020 up 6.18% from Rs. 645.99 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.88 crore in September 2020 up 15.61% from Rs. 31.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.31 crore in September 2020 up 16.14% from Rs. 69.15 crore in September 2019.

Huhtamaki PPL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.22 in September 2019.

Huhtamaki PPL shares closed at 308.65 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.11% returns over the last 6 months and 19.72% over the last 12 months.