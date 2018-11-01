Huhtamaki PPL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 607.51 crore, up 11.18% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki PPL are:
Net Sales at Rs 607.51 crore in September 2018 up 11.18% from Rs. 546.42 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.12 crore in September 2018 down 179.04% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.23 crore in September 2018 down 17.14% from Rs. 65.45 crore in September 2017.
Huhtamaki PPL shares closed at 213.45 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.21% returns over the last 6 months and -17.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Huhtamaki PPL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|595.16
|588.18
|538.50
|Other Operating Income
|12.35
|7.30
|7.92
|Total Income From Operations
|607.51
|595.48
|546.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|417.13
|411.46
|350.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-2.44
|12.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.09
|56.93
|55.03
|Depreciation
|22.59
|20.72
|21.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.29
|77.78
|65.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.08
|31.03
|42.40
|Other Income
|3.56
|2.47
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.64
|33.50
|44.09
|Interest
|16.61
|7.11
|7.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.03
|26.39
|36.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.03
|26.39
|36.17
|Tax
|30.15
|12.14
|17.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.12
|14.25
|19.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.12
|14.25
|19.13
|Equity Share Capital
|15.10
|15.10
|15.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.00
|1.89
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.00
|1.89
|2.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.00
|1.89
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.00
|1.89
|2.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited