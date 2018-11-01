Huhtamaki PPL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 607.51 crore, up 11.18% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 607.51 crore in September 2018 up 11.18% from Rs. 546.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.12 crore in September 2018 down 179.04% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.23 crore in September 2018 down 17.14% from Rs. 65.45 crore in September 2017.

Huhtamaki PPL shares closed at 213.45 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.21% returns over the last 6 months and -17.27% over the last 12 months.