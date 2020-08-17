Huhtamaki PPL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 635.67 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 635.67 crore in June 2020 up 0.3% from Rs. 633.75 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2020 down 4.33% from Rs. 27.93 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.85 crore in June 2020 down 8.75% from Rs. 74.36 crore in June 2019.

Huhtamaki PPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.70 in June 2019.

Huhtamaki PPL shares closed at 252.90 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.