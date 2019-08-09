Huhtamaki PPL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 633.75 crore, up 6.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 633.75 crore in June 2019 up 6.43% from Rs. 595.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.93 crore in June 2019 up 96% from Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.36 crore in June 2019 up 37.14% from Rs. 54.22 crore in June 2018.

Huhtamaki PPL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2018.

Huhtamaki PPL shares closed at 226.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.08% over the last 12 months.