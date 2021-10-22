Huhtamaki India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 668.73 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 668.73 crore in September 2021 down 2.5% from Rs. 685.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.84 crore in September 2021 down 159.22% from Rs. 36.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.29 crore in September 2021 down 59.79% from Rs. 80.31 crore in September 2020.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 259.30 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.14% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.