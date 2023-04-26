 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore in March 2023 down 9.19% from Rs. 728.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2023 up 44.21% from Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.56 crore in March 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2022.

Huhtamaki India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 661.53 692.71 728.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 661.53 692.71 728.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 461.49 477.53 532.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.72 22.47 -9.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.32 62.32 57.98
Depreciation 15.59 20.98 22.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.16 81.51 97.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.69 27.90 28.62
Other Income 6.28 -3.28 12.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.97 24.62 41.18
Interest 6.81 8.55 7.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.16 16.07 33.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.16 16.07 33.95
Tax -0.33 -0.77 9.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.49 16.84 24.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.49 16.84 24.61
Equity Share Capital 15.10 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 2.23 3.26
Diluted EPS 4.70 2.23 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 2.23 3.26
Diluted EPS 4.70 2.23 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited