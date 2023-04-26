Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore in March 2023 down 9.19% from Rs. 728.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2023 up 44.21% from Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.56 crore in March 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2022.