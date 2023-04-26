Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore in March 2023 down 9.19% from Rs. 728.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2023 up 44.21% from Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.56 crore in March 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2022.

Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2022.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 224.35 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 31.28% over the last 12 months.