    Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 661.53 crore in March 2023 down 9.19% from Rs. 728.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2023 up 44.21% from Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.56 crore in March 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2022.

    Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2022.

    Huhtamaki India shares closed at 224.35 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 31.28% over the last 12 months.

    Huhtamaki India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations661.53692.71728.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations661.53692.71728.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials461.49477.53532.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.7222.47-9.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.3262.3257.98
    Depreciation15.5920.9822.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.1681.5197.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6927.9028.62
    Other Income6.28-3.2812.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.9724.6241.18
    Interest6.818.557.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.1616.0733.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.1616.0733.95
    Tax-0.33-0.779.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.4916.8424.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.4916.8424.61
    Equity Share Capital15.1015.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.702.233.26
    Diluted EPS4.702.233.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.702.233.26
    Diluted EPS4.702.233.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
