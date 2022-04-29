 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 728.51 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 728.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.21% from Rs. 632.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2022 up 52.2% from Rs. 16.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2021.

Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2021.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 188.90 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.43% returns over the last 6 months and -33.25% over the last 12 months.

Huhtamaki India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 728.51 661.57 632.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 728.51 661.57 632.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 532.16 498.24 466.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.70 -8.72 -42.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.98 60.54 70.38
Depreciation 22.09 22.59 23.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.36 100.66 95.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.62 -11.74 19.30
Other Income 12.56 1.69 6.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.18 -10.05 25.36
Interest 7.23 8.06 5.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.95 -18.11 19.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.95 -18.11 19.86
Tax 9.34 -4.59 3.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.61 -13.52 16.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.61 -13.52 16.17
Equity Share Capital 15.11 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 -1.79 2.14
Diluted EPS 3.26 -1.79 2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.26 -1.79 2.14
Diluted EPS 3.26 -1.79 2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
