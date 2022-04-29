Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 728.51 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 728.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.21% from Rs. 632.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2022 up 52.2% from Rs. 16.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2021.

Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2021.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 188.90 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.43% returns over the last 6 months and -33.25% over the last 12 months.