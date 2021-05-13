Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 632.34 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 632.34 crore in March 2021 up 10.06% from Rs. 574.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.17 crore in March 2021 down 40.79% from Rs. 27.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2021 down 12.45% from Rs. 55.24 crore in March 2020.

Huhtamaki India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2020.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 290.90 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 46.55% over the last 12 months.