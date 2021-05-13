MARKET NEWS

Huhtamaki India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 632.34 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 632.34 crore in March 2021 up 10.06% from Rs. 574.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.17 crore in March 2021 down 40.79% from Rs. 27.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2021 down 12.45% from Rs. 55.24 crore in March 2020.

Huhtamaki India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2020.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 290.90 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 46.55% over the last 12 months.

Huhtamaki India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations632.34557.71567.49
Other Operating Income----7.07
Total Income From Operations632.34557.71574.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials466.19354.65407.77
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.4919.92-39.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost70.3861.9266.38
Depreciation23.0023.8424.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses95.9685.7386.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3011.6528.53
Other Income6.062.751.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3614.4030.43
Interest5.506.646.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.867.7624.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.867.7624.18
Tax3.692.68-3.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.175.0827.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.175.0827.31
Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.140.673.62
Diluted EPS2.140.673.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.140.673.62
Diluted EPS2.140.673.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Huhtamaki India #packaging #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 09:44 am

