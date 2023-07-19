Huhtamaki India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.70 crore, down 21.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.70 crore in June 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 792.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2023 up 77.42% from Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2023 up 4.36% from Rs. 40.33 crore in June 2022.

Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 271.75 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months and 51.22% over the last 12 months.