    Huhtamaki India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.70 crore, down 21.57% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 621.70 crore in June 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 792.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2023 up 77.42% from Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2023 up 4.36% from Rs. 40.33 crore in June 2022.

    Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

    Huhtamaki India shares closed at 271.75 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months and 51.22% over the last 12 months.

    Huhtamaki India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations605.82661.53792.67
    Other Operating Income15.88----
    Total Income From Operations621.70661.53792.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials425.82461.49606.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.30-0.72-21.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.5559.3267.57
    Depreciation11.5515.5921.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.6690.16105.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4235.6912.54
    Other Income2.126.285.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5441.9718.38
    Interest9.956.817.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5935.1610.63
    Exceptional Items-2.12----
    P/L Before Tax18.4735.1610.63
    Tax4.01-0.332.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4635.498.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4635.498.15
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1015.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.914.701.08
    Diluted EPS1.914.701.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.914.701.08
    Diluted EPS1.914.701.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

