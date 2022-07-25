Huhtamaki India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.67 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.67 crore in June 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 662.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2022 up 332.86% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.33 crore in June 2022 up 59.98% from Rs. 25.21 crore in June 2021.

Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 189.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.23% returns over the last 6 months and -39.62% over the last 12 months.