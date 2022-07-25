 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Huhtamaki India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.67 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.67 crore in June 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 662.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2022 up 332.86% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.33 crore in June 2022 up 59.98% from Rs. 25.21 crore in June 2021.

Huhtamaki India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 189.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.23% returns over the last 6 months and -39.62% over the last 12 months.

Huhtamaki India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 792.67 728.51 662.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 792.67 728.51 662.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 606.76 532.16 502.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.93 -9.70 -25.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.57 57.98 66.41
Depreciation 21.95 22.09 23.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.78 97.36 96.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.54 28.62 -0.82
Other Income 5.84 12.56 2.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.38 41.18 1.68
Interest 7.75 7.23 6.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.63 33.95 -4.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.63 33.95 -4.61
Tax 2.48 9.34 -1.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.15 24.61 -3.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.15 24.61 -3.50
Equity Share Capital 15.11 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 3.26 -0.46
Diluted EPS 1.08 3.26 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 3.26 -0.46
Diluted EPS 1.08 3.26 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Huhtamaki India #packaging #Results
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.