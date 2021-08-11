Huhtamaki India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 662.64 crore, up 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 662.64 crore in June 2021 up 4.24% from Rs. 635.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021 down 113.1% from Rs. 26.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.21 crore in June 2021 down 62.84% from Rs. 67.85 crore in June 2020.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 293.55 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 17.26% over the last 12 months.