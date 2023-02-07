 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Huhtamaki India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.71 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 692.71 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 661.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2022 up 224.56% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.60 crore in December 2022 up 263.64% from Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2021.

Huhtamaki India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 692.71 753.46 661.57
Other Operating Income -- 15.57 --
Total Income From Operations 692.71 769.03 661.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 477.53 551.45 498.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.47 25.00 -8.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.32 65.72 60.54
Depreciation 20.98 21.03 22.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.51 103.91 100.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.90 1.92 -11.74
Other Income -3.28 2.11 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.62 4.03 -10.05
Interest 8.55 8.75 8.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.07 -4.72 -18.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.07 -4.72 -18.11
Tax -0.77 -4.76 -4.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.84 0.04 -13.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.84 0.04 -13.52
Equity Share Capital 15.11 15.11 15.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 0.01 -1.79
Diluted EPS 2.23 0.01 -1.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 0.01 -1.79
Diluted EPS 2.23 0.01 -1.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited