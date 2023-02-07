Huhtamaki India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.71 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 692.71 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 661.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2022 up 224.56% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.60 crore in December 2022 up 263.64% from Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2021.