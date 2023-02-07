English
    Huhtamaki India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.71 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Huhtamaki India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 692.71 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 661.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2022 up 224.56% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.60 crore in December 2022 up 263.64% from Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2021.

    Huhtamaki India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations692.71753.46661.57
    Other Operating Income--15.57--
    Total Income From Operations692.71769.03661.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials477.53551.45498.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.4725.00-8.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.3265.7260.54
    Depreciation20.9821.0322.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.51103.91100.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.901.92-11.74
    Other Income-3.282.111.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.624.03-10.05
    Interest8.558.758.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.07-4.72-18.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.07-4.72-18.11
    Tax-0.77-4.76-4.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.840.04-13.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.840.04-13.52
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.230.01-1.79
    Diluted EPS2.230.01-1.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.230.01-1.79
    Diluted EPS2.230.01-1.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited