Huhtamaki India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 557.71 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.71 crore in December 2020 down 17.16% from Rs. 673.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020 down 92.55% from Rs. 68.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.24 crore in December 2020 down 45.46% from Rs. 70.11 crore in December 2019.

Huhtamaki India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.03 in December 2019.

Huhtamaki India shares closed at 295.10 on February 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 4.87% over the last 12 months.