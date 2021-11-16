HUDCO Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,736.92 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,736.92 crore in September 2021 down 6.46% from Rs. 1,856.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 370.45 crore in September 2021 down 18.99% from Rs. 457.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,648.26 crore in September 2021 down 9.11% from Rs. 1,813.53 crore in September 2020.

HUDCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2020.

HUDCO shares closed at 42.30 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 26.46% over the last 12 months.