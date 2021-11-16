MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HUDCO Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,736.92 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

November 16, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing & Urban Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,736.92 crore in September 2021 down 6.46% from Rs. 1,856.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 370.45 crore in September 2021 down 18.99% from Rs. 457.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,648.26 crore in September 2021 down 9.11% from Rs. 1,813.53 crore in September 2020.

HUDCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2020.

Close

HUDCO shares closed at 42.30 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 26.46% over the last 12 months.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,736.921,790.311,856.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,736.921,790.311,856.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost60.7559.1748.96
Depreciation1.541.472.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.7110.75-12.29
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.9038.4115.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,638.021,680.511,802.49
Other Income8.708.048.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,646.721,688.551,811.21
Interest1,150.011,144.701,202.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax496.71543.85608.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax496.71543.85608.97
Tax126.26139.23151.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities370.45404.62457.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period370.45404.62457.29
Equity Share Capital2,001.902,001.902,001.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.852.022.28
Diluted EPS1.852.022.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.852.022.28
Diluted EPS1.852.022.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Housing & Urban Development Corporation #Hudco #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.