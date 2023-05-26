HUDCO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,852.38 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,852.38 crore in March 2023 up 7.26% from Rs. 1,726.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 639.19 crore in March 2023 down 14.42% from Rs. 746.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,017.26 crore in March 2023 down 5.87% from Rs. 2,143.09 crore in March 2022.

HUDCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2022.

HUDCO shares closed at 56.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 74.77% over the last 12 months.