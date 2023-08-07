HUDCO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,842.61 crore, up 5.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,842.61 crore in June 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 1,749.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 445.70 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 411.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,791.32 crore in June 2023 up 7.12% from Rs. 1,672.33 crore in June 2022.

HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

HUDCO shares closed at 61.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.87% returns over the last 6 months and 65.50% over the last 12 months.