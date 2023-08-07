English
    HUDCO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,842.61 crore, up 5.34% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing & Urban Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,842.61 crore in June 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 1,749.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 445.70 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 411.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,791.32 crore in June 2023 up 7.12% from Rs. 1,672.33 crore in June 2022.

    HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

    HUDCO shares closed at 61.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.87% returns over the last 6 months and 65.50% over the last 12 months.

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,842.611,852.381,749.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,842.611,852.381,749.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.1653.1448.12
    Depreciation2.482.812.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-23.39-276.38-1.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.1868.3938.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,780.182,004.421,661.52
    Other Income8.6610.038.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,788.842,014.451,669.57
    Interest1,191.031,150.141,116.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax597.81864.31552.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax597.81864.31552.78
    Tax152.11225.12141.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities445.70639.19411.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period445.70639.19411.76
    Equity Share Capital2,001.902,001.902,001.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.233.192.06
    Diluted EPS2.233.192.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.233.192.06
    Diluted EPS2.233.192.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

