HUDCO Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,806.49 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,806.49 crore in June 2019 up 18% from Rs. 1,530.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 335.68 crore in June 2019 up 0.69% from Rs. 333.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,726.10 crore in June 2019 up 34.29% from Rs. 1,285.36 crore in June 2018.

HUDCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2018.

HUDCO shares closed at 33.50 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.76% returns over the last 6 months and -39.96% over the last 12 months.