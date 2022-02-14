HUDCO Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,699.92 crore, down 7.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,699.92 crore in December 2021 down 7.87% from Rs. 1,845.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.63 crore in December 2021 down 50.29% from Rs. 391.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,405.00 crore in December 2021 down 21.59% from Rs. 1,791.88 crore in December 2020.

HUDCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2020.

HUDCO shares closed at 38.90 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -12.19% over the last 12 months.