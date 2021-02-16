HUDCO Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,845.19 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,845.19 crore in December 2020 up 2.88% from Rs. 1,793.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 391.53 crore in December 2020 up 90.12% from Rs. 205.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,791.88 crore in December 2020 up 14.82% from Rs. 1,560.63 crore in December 2019.

HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2019.

HUDCO shares closed at 44.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.26% returns over the last 6 months and 32.24% over the last 12 months.