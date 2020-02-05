HUDCO Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.54 crore, up 36.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing & Urban Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,793.54 crore in December 2019 up 36.86% from Rs. 1,310.53 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.94 crore in December 2019 down 37.26% from Rs. 328.26 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,560.63 crore in December 2019 up 28.36% from Rs. 1,215.83 crore in December 2018.
HUDCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2018.
HUDCO shares closed at 37.85 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -7.00% over the last 12 months.
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,793.54
|2,044.73
|1,310.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,793.54
|2,044.73
|1,310.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.60
|57.68
|50.37
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.47
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|166.71
|-35.41
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.45
|26.35
|53.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,550.30
|1,994.64
|1,205.40
|Other Income
|8.85
|9.06
|9.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,559.15
|2,003.70
|1,214.52
|Interest
|1,205.05
|1,243.96
|680.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|354.10
|759.74
|534.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|354.10
|759.74
|534.39
|Tax
|148.16
|33.90
|206.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|205.94
|725.84
|328.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|205.94
|725.84
|328.26
|Equity Share Capital
|2,001.90
|2,001.90
|2,001.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|3.63
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|3.63
|1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|3.63
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|3.63
|1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:15 am