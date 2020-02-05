HUDCO Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.54 crore, up 36.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,793.54 crore in December 2019 up 36.86% from Rs. 1,310.53 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.94 crore in December 2019 down 37.26% from Rs. 328.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,560.63 crore in December 2019 up 28.36% from Rs. 1,215.83 crore in December 2018.

HUDCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2018.

HUDCO shares closed at 37.85 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -7.00% over the last 12 months.