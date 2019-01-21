HUDCO Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,310.53 crore, up 23.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,310.53 crore in December 2018 up 23.11% from Rs. 1,064.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.26 crore in December 2018 up 100.66% from Rs. 163.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,215.83 crore in December 2018 up 51.59% from Rs. 802.05 crore in December 2017.

HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2017.

HUDCO shares closed at 42.85 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.15% returns over the last 6 months and -47.90% over the last 12 months.