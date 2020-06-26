App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

HUDCO Q4 net profit rises 87% to Rs 440.91 crore

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,900.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter from Rs 1,493.35 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
State-owned HUDCO on Friday reported a 87 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 440.91 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 236.29 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,900.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter from Rs 1,493.35 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,708.20 crore, from Rs 1,179.85 crore in the 2018-19.

Total income went up to Rs 7,571.84 crore in the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 5,591.22 crore in the previous year.

HUDCO is a policy institution that provides housing finance and non-commercial urban infrastructure financing. It is regulated by the National Housing Bank and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:48 pm

tags #Business #Hudco #Results

