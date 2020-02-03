HUDCO Q3 profit down 37% at Rs 206cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 328.10 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Monday reported a 37 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 205.89 crore in the quarter ended December.
However, total income rose to Rs 1,802.39 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,319.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
First Published on Feb 3, 2020 09:50 pm