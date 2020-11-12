HUDCO Q2 net profit down 37% at Rs 457 crore

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on November 12 reported a 37 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 457.25 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 725.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 1,865.50 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 2,053.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.