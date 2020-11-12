HUDCO Q2 net profit down 37% at Rs 457 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 725.78 crore in the year-ago period.
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on November 12 reported a 37 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 457.25 crore for the quarter ended September.
Its net profit stood at Rs 725.78 crore in the year-ago period.Total income stood at Rs 1,865.50 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 2,053.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
