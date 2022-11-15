 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUDCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,738.61 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing & Urban Development Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 1,738.61 crore in September 2022 up 0.1% from Rs. 1,736.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 396.31 crore in September 2022 up 7% from Rs. 370.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,643.49 crore in September 2022 down 0.29% from Rs. 1,648.26 crore in September 2021.
HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2021. HUDCO shares closed at 40.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,738.611,749.271,736.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,738.611,749.271,736.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.9048.1260.75
Depreciation2.852.761.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies25.25-1.040.71
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.2337.9135.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,632.381,661.521,638.02
Other Income8.268.058.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,640.641,669.571,646.72
Interest1,108.641,116.791,150.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax532.00552.78496.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax532.00552.78496.71
Tax135.65141.02126.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities396.35411.76370.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period396.35411.76370.45
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04-0.05-0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates396.31411.71370.40
Equity Share Capital2,001.902,001.902,001.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.982.061.85
Diluted EPS1.982.061.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.982.061.85
Diluted EPS1.982.061.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am