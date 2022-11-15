HUDCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,738.61 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,738.61 1,749.27 1,736.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,738.61 1,749.27 1,736.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.90 48.12 60.75 Depreciation 2.85 2.76 1.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 25.25 -1.04 0.71 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.23 37.91 35.90 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,632.38 1,661.52 1,638.02 Other Income 8.26 8.05 8.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,640.64 1,669.57 1,646.72 Interest 1,108.64 1,116.79 1,150.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 532.00 552.78 496.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 532.00 552.78 496.71 Tax 135.65 141.02 126.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 396.35 411.76 370.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 396.35 411.76 370.45 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 396.31 411.71 370.40 Equity Share Capital 2,001.90 2,001.90 2,001.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.98 2.06 1.85 Diluted EPS 1.98 2.06 1.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.98 2.06 1.85 Diluted EPS 1.98 2.06 1.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited