HUDCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,738.61 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing & Urban Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,738.61 crore in September 2022 up 0.1% from Rs. 1,736.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 396.31 crore in September 2022 up 7% from Rs. 370.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,643.49 crore in September 2022 down 0.29% from Rs. 1,648.26 crore in September 2021.
HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2021.
|HUDCO shares closed at 40.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,738.61
|1,749.27
|1,736.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,738.61
|1,749.27
|1,736.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.90
|48.12
|60.75
|Depreciation
|2.85
|2.76
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|25.25
|-1.04
|0.71
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.23
|37.91
|35.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,632.38
|1,661.52
|1,638.02
|Other Income
|8.26
|8.05
|8.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,640.64
|1,669.57
|1,646.72
|Interest
|1,108.64
|1,116.79
|1,150.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|532.00
|552.78
|496.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|532.00
|552.78
|496.71
|Tax
|135.65
|141.02
|126.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|396.35
|411.76
|370.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|396.35
|411.76
|370.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|396.31
|411.71
|370.40
|Equity Share Capital
|2,001.90
|2,001.90
|2,001.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.98
|2.06
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.98
|2.06
|1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.98
|2.06
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.98
|2.06
|1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited