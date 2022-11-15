HUDCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,738.61 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,738.61 crore in September 2022 up 0.1% from Rs. 1,736.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 396.31 crore in September 2022 up 7% from Rs. 370.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,643.49 crore in September 2022 down 0.29% from Rs. 1,648.26 crore in September 2021.

HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2021.