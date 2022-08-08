 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUDCO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,749.27 crore, down 2.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing & Urban Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,749.27 crore in June 2022 down 2.29% from Rs. 1,790.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 411.71 crore in June 2022 up 1.76% from Rs. 404.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,672.33 crore in June 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 1,690.02 crore in June 2021.

HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2021.

HUDCO shares closed at 37.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -16.74% over the last 12 months.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,749.27 1,726.93 1,790.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,749.27 1,726.93 1,790.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.12 38.03 59.17
Depreciation 2.76 3.32 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -1.04 -468.14 10.75
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.91 31.30 38.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,661.52 2,122.42 1,680.51
Other Income 8.05 17.35 8.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,669.57 2,139.77 1,688.55
Interest 1,116.79 1,096.53 1,144.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 552.78 1,043.24 543.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 552.78 1,043.24 543.85
Tax 141.02 296.34 139.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 411.76 746.90 404.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 411.76 746.90 404.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.05 -0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 411.71 746.85 404.57
Equity Share Capital 2,001.90 2,001.90 2,001.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 3.73 2.02
Diluted EPS 2.06 3.73 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 3.73 2.02
Diluted EPS 2.06 3.73 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
