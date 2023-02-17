HUDCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.58 crore, up 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,709.58 crore in December 2022 up 0.57% from Rs. 1,699.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 194.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,474.72 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 1,405.00 crore in December 2021.