HUDCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.58 crore, up 0.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing & Urban Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,709.58 crore in December 2022 up 0.57% from Rs. 1,699.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 194.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,474.72 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 1,405.00 crore in December 2021.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,709.58 1,738.61 1,699.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,709.58 1,738.61 1,699.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.46 45.90 60.14
Depreciation 2.89 2.85 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 178.58 25.25 211.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.20 32.23 33.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,461.45 1,632.38 1,393.94
Other Income 10.38 8.26 9.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,471.83 1,640.64 1,403.43
Interest 1,131.51 1,108.64 1,141.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 340.32 532.00 262.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 340.32 532.00 262.14
Tax 86.00 135.65 67.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 254.32 396.35 194.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 254.32 396.35 194.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.04 -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 254.27 396.31 194.59
Equity Share Capital 2,001.90 2,001.90 2,001.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 1.98 0.97
Diluted EPS 1.27 1.98 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 1.98 0.97
Diluted EPS 1.27 1.98 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited