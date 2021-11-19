Hubtown Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.17 crore, up 110.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.17 crore in September 2021 up 110.04% from Rs. 14.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2021 up 95.62% from Rs. 122.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in September 2021 up 108.38% from Rs. 104.67 crore in September 2020.

Hubtown shares closed at 35.30 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.42% returns over the last 6 months and 216.59% over the last 12 months.