Hubtown Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.62 crore, down 62.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.62 crore in March 2023 down 62.2% from Rs. 104.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 96.08% from Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2023 up 113.15% from Rs. 63.74 crore in March 2022.
Hubtown shares closed at 44.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.40% over the last 12 months.
|Hubtown
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.62
|87.68
|104.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.62
|87.68
|104.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.97
|11.70
|32.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.45
|1.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.24
|37.70
|72.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.89
|2.34
|3.38
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.65
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.46
|29.07
|110.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.74
|5.77
|-116.81
|Other Income
|3.97
|4.16
|52.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.71
|9.93
|-64.48
|Interest
|10.45
|11.71
|9.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.74
|-1.78
|-74.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.74
|-1.78
|-74.14
|Tax
|0.42
|-1.87
|6.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.16
|0.09
|-80.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.16
|0.09
|-80.59
|Equity Share Capital
|76.34
|72.74
|72.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|-11.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|-11.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|-11.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|-11.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited