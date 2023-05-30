English
    Hubtown Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.62 crore, down 62.2% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.62 crore in March 2023 down 62.2% from Rs. 104.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 96.08% from Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2023 up 113.15% from Rs. 63.74 crore in March 2022.

    Hubtown shares closed at 44.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.40% over the last 12 months.

    Hubtown
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.6287.68104.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.6287.68104.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.9711.7032.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.451.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.2437.7072.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.892.343.38
    Depreciation0.670.650.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.4629.07110.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.745.77-116.81
    Other Income3.974.1652.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.719.93-64.48
    Interest10.4511.719.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.74-1.78-74.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.74-1.78-74.14
    Tax0.42-1.876.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.160.09-80.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.160.09-80.59
    Equity Share Capital76.3472.7472.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.01-11.08
    Diluted EPS-0.420.01-11.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.01-11.08
    Diluted EPS-0.420.01-11.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

