Hubtown Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.62 crore, down 62.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.62 crore in March 2023 down 62.2% from Rs. 104.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 96.08% from Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2023 up 113.15% from Rs. 63.74 crore in March 2022.

Hubtown shares closed at 44.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.40% over the last 12 months.