Hubtown Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore, down 32.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore in March 2022 down 32.18% from Rs. 154.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2022 down 216.16% from Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 63.74 crore in March 2022 down 442.93% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 56.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 158.22% over the last 12 months.