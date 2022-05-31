 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hubtown Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore, down 32.18% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore in March 2022 down 32.18% from Rs. 154.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2022 down 216.16% from Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 63.74 crore in March 2022 down 442.93% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 56.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 158.22% over the last 12 months.

Hubtown
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.82 25.12 154.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.82 25.12 154.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.57 35.38 16.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 0.58 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 72.87 -56.01 96.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.38 3.13 1.43
Depreciation 0.74 0.98 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.98 56.56 63.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -116.81 -15.50 -23.86
Other Income 52.33 3.37 11.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -64.48 -12.13 -12.37
Interest 9.66 14.86 9.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -74.14 -26.99 -22.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -74.14 -26.99 -22.21
Tax 6.45 -9.17 3.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -80.59 -17.82 -25.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -80.59 -17.82 -25.49
Equity Share Capital 72.74 72.74 72.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.08 -2.45 -3.50
Diluted EPS -11.08 -2.45 -3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.08 -2.45 -3.50
Diluted EPS -11.08 -2.45 -3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Hubtown #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 12:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.