Hubtown Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore, down 32.18% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore in March 2022 down 32.18% from Rs. 154.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2022 down 216.16% from Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 63.74 crore in March 2022 down 442.93% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.
Hubtown shares closed at 56.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 158.22% over the last 12 months.
|Hubtown
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.82
|25.12
|154.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.82
|25.12
|154.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.57
|35.38
|16.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.09
|0.58
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|72.87
|-56.01
|96.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.38
|3.13
|1.43
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.98
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|110.98
|56.56
|63.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-116.81
|-15.50
|-23.86
|Other Income
|52.33
|3.37
|11.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-64.48
|-12.13
|-12.37
|Interest
|9.66
|14.86
|9.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-74.14
|-26.99
|-22.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-74.14
|-26.99
|-22.21
|Tax
|6.45
|-9.17
|3.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-80.59
|-17.82
|-25.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-80.59
|-17.82
|-25.49
|Equity Share Capital
|72.74
|72.74
|72.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.08
|-2.45
|-3.50
|Diluted EPS
|-11.08
|-2.45
|-3.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.08
|-2.45
|-3.50
|Diluted EPS
|-11.08
|-2.45
|-3.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited