    Hubtown Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.58 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.58 crore in June 2023 down 8.53% from Rs. 56.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 up 120.37% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2023 up 365.18% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

    Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

    Hubtown shares closed at 46.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -47.55% over the last 12 months.

    Hubtown
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.5839.6256.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.5839.6256.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.5833.9724.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.130.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.38-8.2419.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.111.892.79
    Depreciation0.630.670.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.837.4611.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.883.74-1.91
    Other Income3.983.973.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.867.711.77
    Interest12.6710.4512.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.81-2.74-10.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.81-2.74-10.88
    Tax-4.710.423.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.90-3.16-14.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.90-3.16-14.24
    Equity Share Capital76.3476.3472.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.42-1.96
    Diluted EPS0.38-0.42-1.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.42-1.96
    Diluted EPS0.38-0.42-1.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

