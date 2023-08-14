Hubtown Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.58 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.58 crore in June 2023 down 8.53% from Rs. 56.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 up 120.37% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2023 up 365.18% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

Hubtown shares closed at 46.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -47.55% over the last 12 months.