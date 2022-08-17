 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hubtown Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 159.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in June 2022 up 159.98% from Rs. 21.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 down 65.5% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 88.95 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.77% returns over the last 6 months and 140.41% over the last 12 months.

Hubtown
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.39 104.82 21.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.39 104.82 21.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.31 32.57 22.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 1.09 0.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.09 72.87 -14.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.79 3.38 1.26
Depreciation 0.70 0.74 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.33 110.98 9.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.91 -116.81 1.84
Other Income 3.68 52.33 4.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.77 -64.48 6.11
Interest 12.65 9.66 14.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.88 -74.14 -8.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.88 -74.14 -8.12
Tax 3.36 6.45 8.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.24 -80.59 -17.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.24 -80.59 -17.11
Equity Share Capital 72.74 72.74 72.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 -11.08 -2.35
Diluted EPS -1.96 -11.08 -2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 -11.08 -2.35
Diluted EPS -1.96 -11.08 -2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Hubtown #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
