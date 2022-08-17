Hubtown Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 159.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in June 2022 up 159.98% from Rs. 21.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 down 65.5% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 88.95 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.77% returns over the last 6 months and 140.41% over the last 12 months.