Hubtown Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 159.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in June 2022 up 159.98% from Rs. 21.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 down 65.5% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2021.
Hubtown shares closed at 88.95 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.77% returns over the last 6 months and 140.41% over the last 12 months.
|Hubtown
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.39
|104.82
|21.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.39
|104.82
|21.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.31
|32.57
|22.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|1.09
|0.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.09
|72.87
|-14.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|3.38
|1.26
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.74
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.33
|110.98
|9.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-116.81
|1.84
|Other Income
|3.68
|52.33
|4.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.77
|-64.48
|6.11
|Interest
|12.65
|9.66
|14.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.88
|-74.14
|-8.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.88
|-74.14
|-8.12
|Tax
|3.36
|6.45
|8.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.24
|-80.59
|-17.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.24
|-80.59
|-17.11
|Equity Share Capital
|72.74
|72.74
|72.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-11.08
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-11.08
|-2.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-11.08
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-11.08
|-2.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited