Hubtown Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore, up 249.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore in December 2022 up 249.04% from Rs. 25.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 100.51% from Rs. 17.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 up 194.89% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.

Hubtown
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.68 35.34 25.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.68 35.34 25.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.70 16.70 35.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.45 0.85 0.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.70 -4.22 -56.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.34 2.30 3.13
Depreciation 0.65 0.68 0.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.07 15.96 56.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.77 3.07 -15.50
Other Income 4.16 3.99 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.93 7.06 -12.13
Interest 11.71 12.74 14.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.78 -5.68 -26.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.78 -5.68 -26.99
Tax -1.87 -27.08 -9.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.09 21.40 -17.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.09 21.40 -17.82
Equity Share Capital 72.74 72.74 72.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 2.94 -2.45
Diluted EPS 0.01 2.94 -2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 2.94 -2.45
Diluted EPS 0.01 2.94 -2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited