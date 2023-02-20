Hubtown Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore, up 249.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore in December 2022 up 249.04% from Rs. 25.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 100.51% from Rs. 17.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 up 194.89% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.