Hubtown Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.12 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.12 crore in December 2021 down 38.67% from Rs. 40.96 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.82 crore in December 2021 down 98.22% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021 down 292.24% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020.
Hubtown shares closed at 69.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.16% returns over the last 6 months and 300.29% over the last 12 months.
|Hubtown
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.12
|31.17
|40.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.12
|31.17
|40.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.38
|44.66
|28.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.58
|0.19
|-0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-56.01
|-34.06
|11.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.13
|2.07
|1.97
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.41
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.56
|14.00
|8.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.50
|3.90
|-9.27
|Other Income
|3.37
|4.46
|14.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.13
|8.36
|5.05
|Interest
|14.86
|15.79
|15.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.99
|-7.43
|-10.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.99
|-7.43
|-10.43
|Tax
|-9.17
|-2.06
|-1.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.82
|-5.37
|-8.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.82
|-5.37
|-8.99
|Equity Share Capital
|72.74
|72.74
|72.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-0.74
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-0.74
|-1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-0.74
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-0.74
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited