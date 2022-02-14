Hubtown Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.12 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.12 crore in December 2021 down 38.67% from Rs. 40.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.82 crore in December 2021 down 98.22% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021 down 292.24% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020.

Hubtown shares closed at 69.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.16% returns over the last 6 months and 300.29% over the last 12 months.