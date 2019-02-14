Hubtown Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore, down 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore in December 2018 down 20.72% from Rs. 67.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 down 84.27% from Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.63 crore in December 2018 down 57.63% from Rs. 67.57 crore in December 2017.

Hubtown EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2017.

Hubtown shares closed at 38.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.90% returns over the last 6 months and -63.47% over the last 12 months.