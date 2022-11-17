 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hubtown Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore, up 29.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.36% from Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2022 up 665.02% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.29 crore in September 2022 up 254.27% from Rs. 8.55 crore in September 2021.

Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 48.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and 38.39% over the last 12 months.

Hubtown
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.28 75.90 31.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.28 75.90 31.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.45 46.01 142.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.28 3.08 0.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.91 -0.68 -134.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.93 4.46 3.51
Depreciation 0.68 0.93 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.76 17.57 16.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.09 4.53 3.05
Other Income 4.52 3.87 4.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.61 8.40 7.96
Interest 34.34 20.55 16.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.73 -12.15 -8.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.73 -12.15 -8.85
Tax -33.79 3.35 -2.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.06 -15.50 -6.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.06 -15.50 -6.77
Minority Interest 0.98 -0.01 0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.32 -1.64 1.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.72 -17.15 -5.26
Equity Share Capital 72.74 72.74 72.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 -2.36 -0.78
Diluted EPS 3.95 -2.36 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 -2.36 -0.78
Diluted EPS 3.95 -2.36 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
