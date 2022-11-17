Hubtown Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore, up 29.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.36% from Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2022 up 665.02% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.29 crore in September 2022 up 254.27% from Rs. 8.55 crore in September 2021.

Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 48.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and 38.39% over the last 12 months.