    Hubtown Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore, up 29.36% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.36% from Rs. 31.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2022 up 665.02% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.29 crore in September 2022 up 254.27% from Rs. 8.55 crore in September 2021.

    Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

    Hubtown shares closed at 48.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and 38.39% over the last 12 months.

    Hubtown
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.2875.9031.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.2875.9031.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.4546.01142.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.283.080.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.91-0.68-134.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.934.463.51
    Depreciation0.680.930.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7617.5716.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.094.533.05
    Other Income4.523.874.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.618.407.96
    Interest34.3420.5516.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.73-12.15-8.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.73-12.15-8.85
    Tax-33.793.35-2.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.06-15.50-6.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.06-15.50-6.77
    Minority Interest0.98-0.010.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.32-1.641.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.72-17.15-5.26
    Equity Share Capital72.7472.7472.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.95-2.36-0.78
    Diluted EPS3.95-2.36-0.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.95-2.36-0.78
    Diluted EPS3.95-2.36-0.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

