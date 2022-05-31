Hubtown Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.23 crore, down 31.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.23 crore in March 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 159.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.14 crore in March 2022 down 5363.64% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2022 down 240.86% from Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2021.
Hubtown shares closed at 56.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 158.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hubtown
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.23
|26.19
|159.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.23
|26.19
|159.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.75
|21.11
|36.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.09
|1.15
|1.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.80
|-45.92
|77.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.01
|4.81
|2.61
|Depreciation
|0.92
|1.16
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.26
|61.22
|23.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.60
|-17.34
|17.12
|Other Income
|10.21
|3.69
|10.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.39
|-13.65
|27.17
|Interest
|38.40
|15.89
|21.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-78.79
|-29.54
|5.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-78.79
|-29.54
|5.36
|Tax
|5.53
|-9.17
|4.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-84.32
|-20.37
|1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-84.32
|-20.37
|1.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.75
|0.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.18
|-0.36
|-3.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-84.14
|-19.98
|-1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|72.74
|72.74
|72.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.57
|-2.85
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-11.57
|-2.85
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.57
|-2.85
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-11.57
|-2.85
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited