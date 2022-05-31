 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hubtown Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.23 crore, down 31.98% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.23 crore in March 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 159.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.14 crore in March 2022 down 5363.64% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2022 down 240.86% from Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 56.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 158.22% over the last 12 months.

Hubtown
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.23 26.19 159.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.23 26.19 159.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.75 21.11 36.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.09 1.15 1.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.80 -45.92 77.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.01 4.81 2.61
Depreciation 0.92 1.16 0.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.26 61.22 23.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.60 -17.34 17.12
Other Income 10.21 3.69 10.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.39 -13.65 27.17
Interest 38.40 15.89 21.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -78.79 -29.54 5.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -78.79 -29.54 5.36
Tax 5.53 -9.17 4.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -84.32 -20.37 1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -84.32 -20.37 1.19
Minority Interest -- 0.75 0.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.18 -0.36 -3.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -84.14 -19.98 -1.54
Equity Share Capital 72.74 72.74 72.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.57 -2.85 -0.31
Diluted EPS -11.57 -2.85 -0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.57 -2.85 -0.31
Diluted EPS -11.57 -2.85 -0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:56 am
