Hubtown Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.23 crore, down 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.23 crore in March 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 159.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.14 crore in March 2022 down 5363.64% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2022 down 240.86% from Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 56.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.25% returns over the last 6 months and 158.22% over the last 12 months.