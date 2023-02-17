 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hubtown Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore, up 359.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore in December 2022 up 359.34% from Rs. 26.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 155.26% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 373.82% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021.

Hubtown
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.30 41.28 26.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.30 41.28 26.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.55 28.45 21.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.15 2.28 1.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.78 -39.91 -45.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.51 3.93 4.81
Depreciation 0.78 0.68 1.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.43 20.76 61.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.10 25.09 -17.34
Other Income 4.32 4.52 3.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.42 29.61 -13.65
Interest 24.01 34.34 15.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.41 -4.73 -29.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.41 -4.73 -29.54
Tax -1.87 -33.79 -9.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.28 29.06 -20.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.28 29.06 -20.37
Minority Interest -3.12 0.98 0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.88 -0.32 -0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.04 29.72 -19.98
Equity Share Capital 72.74 72.74 72.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 3.95 -2.85
Diluted EPS 1.95 3.95 -2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 3.95 -2.85
Diluted EPS 1.95 3.95 -2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
