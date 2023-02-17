Hubtown Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore, up 359.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore in December 2022 up 359.34% from Rs. 26.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 155.26% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 373.82% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021.