Hubtown Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore, up 359.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore in December 2022 up 359.34% from Rs. 26.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 155.26% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 373.82% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021.

Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2021.

Hubtown shares closed at 44.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.92% returns over the last 6 months and -32.50% over the last 12 months.