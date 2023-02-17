English
    Hubtown Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore, up 359.34% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore in December 2022 up 359.34% from Rs. 26.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 155.26% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 373.82% from Rs. 12.49 crore in December 2021.

    Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2021.

    Hubtown shares closed at 44.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -49.92% returns over the last 6 months and -32.50% over the last 12 months.

    Hubtown
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.3041.2826.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.3041.2826.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.5528.4521.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.152.281.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.78-39.91-45.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.513.934.81
    Depreciation0.780.681.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.4320.7661.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1025.09-17.34
    Other Income4.324.523.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4229.61-13.65
    Interest24.0134.3415.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.41-4.73-29.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.41-4.73-29.54
    Tax-1.87-33.79-9.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2829.06-20.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2829.06-20.37
    Minority Interest-3.120.980.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.88-0.32-0.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.0429.72-19.98
    Equity Share Capital72.7472.7472.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.953.95-2.85
    Diluted EPS1.953.95-2.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.953.95-2.85
    Diluted EPS1.953.95-2.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

