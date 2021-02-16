Hubtown Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.91 crore, down 57.45% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.91 crore in December 2020 down 57.45% from Rs. 98.50 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2020 up 45.87% from Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2020 up 128.72% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2019.
Hubtown shares closed at 17.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months and 42.98% over the last 12 months.
|Hubtown
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.91
|16.53
|98.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.91
|16.53
|98.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.46
|9.64
|38.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.12
|1.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.43
|-25.39
|-54.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.84
|1.62
|5.75
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.99
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.66
|147.33
|95.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.36
|-117.78
|11.65
|Other Income
|14.83
|14.15
|-1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.19
|-103.63
|10.44
|Interest
|45.25
|20.28
|13.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.06
|-123.91
|-3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.06
|-123.91
|-3.01
|Tax
|-1.45
|-7.84
|31.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.61
|-116.07
|-34.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.61
|-116.07
|-34.59
|Minority Interest
|0.22
|0.05
|4.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.88
|12.34
|-5.98
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.27
|-103.68
|-35.60
|Equity Share Capital
|72.74
|72.74
|72.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-14.26
|-5.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-14.26
|-5.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-14.26
|-5.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-14.26
|-5.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited