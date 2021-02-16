MARKET NEWS

Hubtown Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.91 crore, down 57.45% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.91 crore in December 2020 down 57.45% from Rs. 98.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2020 up 45.87% from Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2020 up 128.72% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2019.

Hubtown shares closed at 17.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months and 42.98% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations41.9116.5398.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations41.9116.5398.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials42.469.6438.90
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.121.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.43-25.39-54.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.841.625.75
Depreciation0.930.990.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.66147.3395.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.36-117.7811.65
Other Income14.8314.15-1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.19-103.6310.44
Interest45.2520.2813.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.06-123.91-3.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-20.06-123.91-3.01
Tax-1.45-7.8431.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.61-116.07-34.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.61-116.07-34.59
Minority Interest0.220.054.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.8812.34-5.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.27-103.68-35.60
Equity Share Capital72.7472.7472.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.68-14.26-5.58
Diluted EPS-2.68-14.26-5.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.68-14.26-5.58
Diluted EPS-2.68-14.26-5.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Hubtown #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:33 pm

