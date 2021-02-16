Hubtown Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.91 crore, down 57.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.91 crore in December 2020 down 57.45% from Rs. 98.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2020 up 45.87% from Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2020 up 128.72% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2019.

Hubtown shares closed at 17.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months and 42.98% over the last 12 months.